Every UK MP hacked on X since Elon Musk took control

On Tuesday, the X account of UK MP Lucy Powell was hacked to promote a cryptocurrency scam. This saw her become the seventh MP to have their account hacked since Elon Musk acquired Twitter three years ago.

Powell is the leader of the House of Commons, and her account was used to promote a fraudulent “House of Commons Coin” under the ticker “$HCC.”

A CoinShares senior research associate told the BBC that the token saw 34 transactions and likely made a profit of less than £300 ($400).

In 2024, four UK MPs were hacked to promote various crypto scams, including the Green Party’s Deputy Leader and Welsh Labour MP Chris Elmore. The only MP who’s account was hacked for reasons other than to promote a crypto scam was Chris Heaton-Harris, whose account was used instead to share offensive remarks.

You can see all of the UK MPs hacked since Elon Musk’s X acquisition here.

Other institutions that have suffered X hacks include the British Army, which appeared to promote an NFT scam in 2022, and the World Health Organization, which was hacked to promote a Solana-based token called “hacked.”

In 2022, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned MPs to tighten their phone security while claiming they are being targeted by hostile nations for sensitive information.

