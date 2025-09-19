EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time

The European Union (EU) has established its 19th package of sanctions on Russia, and this is the first time that these sanctions “will hit crypto platforms and prohibit transactions in crypto currencies.”

It is not clear from the statement what exact cryptocurrency platforms may be implicated in these new restrictions.

These sanctions from the EU are meant to discourage Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and the statement from President Ursula von der Leyen specifically referenced some of the recent attacks, noting Russia “has launched some of the largest-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine since the beginning of the war, striking government buildings and civilian homes alike, hitting our EU office in Kyiv, the representation of our Union.”

The statement from von der Leyen also notes that it will be “listing foreign banks connected to Russian alternative payment service systems.”

Other targets of these sanctions include “118 additional vessels from the shadow fleet,” and “major energy trading companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft will now be on a full transaction ban.”

President von der Leyen’s statement also highlights that it is “working on a new solution to finance Ukraine’s defence efforts based on the immobilised Russian assets” and that they intend to make sure that “the perpetrator must pay” for this war.

