UK sanctions HTX for alleged Russian sanctions violations

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has sanctioned Huobi Global SA, which it suspects of “obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia.”

The FCDO designation explains that Huobi has been “providing financial services, or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology” to A7 LLC and GARANTEX Europe OU, both of which are “carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia.”

Both of the entities linked to Huobi Global were previously sanctioned by the FCDO, in 2025 and 2022, respectively.

Read more: Has Garantex-linked Grinex dodged sanctions to move $6 billion?

A7 LLC is the issuer of stablecoin A7A5 which, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, is key to Russian sanctions evasion efforts. A7A5 has been used to process over $100 billion worth of transactions since launch in January 2025.

Garantex is a crypto exchange which the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) claims processed over $100 million of transactions “associated with illicit actors.”

In March 2025, Garantex announced that “all USDT in Russian wallets is currently under threat,” after Tether froze $23 million of its stablecoin.

Read more: Crypto hack goes political as Grinex blames ‘Western special services’

Grinex is the Kyrgyzstan-based spiritual successor to Garantex and the main venue for A7A5 trading with USDT. It’s also under FCDO sanctions as of last August.

Grinex itself was hacked for $15 million in USDT in April, blaming “Western special services,” who it claims, intended on “causing direct damage to Russia’s financial sovereignty.”

In addition to being sanctioned by the FCDO, Huobi Global and HTX are embroiled in legal proceedings with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The filing, made in February, is related to the unauthorised communication of financial promotions. The FCA accuses HTX of “illegally promoting cryptoasset services to UK consumers.”

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