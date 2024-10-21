<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1713465">Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch</a>

Just five days after the disappointing launch of Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto project, the former president and sexual predator has staged a bizarre publicity stunt that saw him dishing out fries at a Pennsylvania branch of McDonald’s.

Trump was filmed salting fries and serving ‘customers’ in a move designed to poke fun at fellow presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ claims that she worked at the fast food chain in 1983.

He was filmed saying, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala” and has repeatedly called Harris’ claim a lie despite being unable to provide any evidence to back up the allegation.

It goes without saying that Trump didn’t clock on to work a real shift. The Feasterville restaurant was reportedly shut for his arrival, ‘customers’ were screened by the US Secret Service, and nobody ordered their own food, instead receiving whatever Trump handed to them.

trump literally 5 days after launching a crypto token.pic.twitter.com/CGOYBmVh9F — Jay Chrawnna (@GldnCalf) October 21, 2024 Users on X frequently joke that the extreme losses of crypto can lead to a job at McDonald’s.

Fittingly, Trump doesn’t really work for World Liberty Financial, either.

The project’s Goldpaper listed Trump as its “Chief Crypto Advocate,” but hidden in the fine print, it states that he is not actually an employee and that his “illustrative descriptive titles” do not indicate he is one.

However, despite this, Trump and his entities will receive 75% of protocol revenue and 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens, worth $337.5 million, to promote the project from time to time.

Read more: Trump-backed World Liberty Financial stumbles at launch, website goes offline

At the time of writing, $13.8 million of its $WLFI tokens have been sold, representing a measly 4.6% of its 20 billion-token goal. On the day of its release, it sold $12 million worth of tokens, meaning its token sale figure has changed by 0.6 percentage points since October 16.

