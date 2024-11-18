<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1760090">Donald Trump-endorsed World Liberty Financial still 32% off revised goal</a>

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency project endorsed by Donald Trump, has sold approximately 1.35 billion tokens, 2% of its original goal and approximately 68% of the revised target.

In the X (formerly Twitter) Spaces call where the Trump family endorsed this token, the team promised that 63 billion of the $WLFI token would be sold to the public.

This amount was cut to 35 billion in the ‘Gold Paper,’ which was cut to 20 billion on the website, and to 2 billion in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Thirty-five billion is still listed in the token sale terms and conditions, and 20 billion is still listed on the website.

Even with these incredible cuts to its target, World Liberty, which was endorsed by the sexual predator and fraudster, President-elect Trump, has yet to achieve its goal.

Intriguingly, a Dune dashboard developed by ‘Seoulcalibur.eth’ suggests that over 23% of the total sales have gone to just five wallets, with the largest holding over 193,000 tokens.

Furthermore, the token has repeatedly misrepresented itself in its marketing, claiming to be a ‘governance’ token, despite the fact that 22.5 billion tokens — more than 10 times what will be sold to the public — have been allocated to a Trump-affiliated firm, meaning the public will never truly be able to influence governance.

This Trump-affiliated firm is also expected to receive 75% of the revenue from the protocol if it ever launches.

