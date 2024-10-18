<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1709484">Do Kwon extradition already decided by Montenegro Justice Minister</a>

Do Kwon’s extradition verdict has “already been decided” by Montenegro’s Justice Minister and is expected to be announced by this Sunday.

Minister Bojan Božović told Montenegrin daily newspaper Dan that his decision “will be signed by the end of this working week,” letting the world know if Kwon is off to South Korea, or the United States to face criminal charges for the billion-dollar collapse of Terra/Luna.

Last September the Supreme Court decided previous Kwon rulings were illegal and passed the extradition decision onto Božović.

However, Božović appears to feel the weight of this decision and told Dan, “Maybe it would be easier for me if it wasn’t like this and if the court had decided to which country he should be extradited.”

He added, “On the other hand, when the court leaves us to decide, I have to act accordingly.”

It has previously been reported that Kwon might have been used as leverage for an airport trade deal that would give South Korea control of Montenegro’s airports for 30 years.

Local publishers also reported that Kwon had access to his electronic devices, such as laptops and phones, for 72 days while in Montenegro’s Spuž prison. Two more sources alleged he was able to make at least three crypto transactions from prison.

