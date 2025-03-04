<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1925932">Do Kwon hearing delayed to review 4TB of new evidence</a>

Efforts to resolve Do Kwon’s court case have been delayed by a month after the US government claimed that Do’s defense will need more time to review an extra four terabytes of evidence.

A status conference — a meeting of lawyers from both sides to discuss the current status of the case and any possible resolution — was scheduled for March 10. However, the New York District Court adjourned it to April 10 yesterday following a written request from the US government.

The court agreed with the US and said it would delay the conference “to enable the defense to review voluminous discovery.”

Indeed, the government claimed it submitted 600 gigabytes of evidence to the defence on February 27, including data from his cellphones, emails, and crypto trades. However, the government also said that it “anticipates producing an additional four terabytes of discovery to the defense by the end of next week.”

The court order delaying the conference notes that the final trial “remains scheduled for January 26, 2026.”

Do was extradited from Montenegro to the US on December 31, 2024, after a lengthy back-and-forth between Montenegran courts. On January 2, he pleaded not guilty to his US charges.

Law360 reports that a deadline of April 30 has been set for victims of the billion-dollar collapse of Terraform Labs’ stablecoin to claim any losses.

Another alleged crypto fraudster, Justin Sun, successfully stayed his case in a document jointly submitted by his legal team and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sun hopes to “explore a potential resolution.”

