<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1712833">CHART: Do Kwon’s extradition has seen a total of 23 developments</a>

Last week Montenegro’s Minister of Justice said he had decided where Do Kwon would be extradited for his role in the Terra/Luna collapse. However, before his verdict was revealed, a surprise appeal from Kwon threw yet another spanner in the works.

Kwon filed the appeal on September 25 against a Supreme Court ruling that took place six days earlier and ruled that the Minister of Justice, Bojan Božović, would decide where to extradite Kwon.

His appeal requested the suspension of his extradition proceedings, the Supreme Court’s verdict, and the decision-making of Božović. On October 18, in response to the request, Kwon’s extradition was paused by the Constitutional Court “until a final decision is made.”

Protos has updated the Do Kwon extradition timeline to reflect these developments which can be viewed here.

Read more: Do Kwon transferred crypto from prison after police failed to seize keys, report

Božović was apparently not made aware of Kwon’s appeal until October 18, 23 days after it was submitted.

In response to the Consitituital Court’s decision, the Ministry of Justice said, “We ask that the Constitutional Court act in this case as soon as possible and that in the future it informs us about it without delay, so that we can continue the activities started in the specific case.”

It said that because of the complexity and public interest in this case, “we believe that good and timely communication between branches of government and institutions is of key importance for making valid decisions based on the Constitution and the law.”

That same announcement claimed a written copy of the Constitutional Court’s decision had not been provided to the Ministry of Justice at the time.

