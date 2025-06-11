Do Kwon court date postponed again, ‘productive’ talks continue

Do Kwon and the US government have agreed to delay his next scheduled court hearing to allow them to continue what they have called “productive” discussions and avoid unwanted pre-trial wrangling.

Lawyers representing Do Kwon and the US government jointly requested the delay on June 9 as they continue discussing pre-trial motions and other “related issues.”

Do Kwon’s legal team implied it would like to continue these “productive” talks and that an adjournment would allow it to “avoid certain pretrial motion practice.”

Common pre-trial motions include dismissing charges, trying to suppress evidence from the court, or requesting to move to another court venue. For instance, both the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Justin Sun jointly requested to pause his case as part of a pre-trial motion.

Read more: Do Kwon escapes extradition limbo — enters US trial limbo

Judge Engelmayer granted the request for delay on June 10 and rescheduled the June 12 court appearance to the week beginning June 23.

Not the first delay for Do Kwon

US prosecutors have previously asked to delay a Do Kwon court hearing so that his defense can review four terabytes of new evidence.

Last April, Judge Engelmayer rescheduled the date of his trial to February 17 next year. Prosecutors claimed in this hearing that a pro-crypto memo, published by the Department of Justice when it scrapped a crypto policing unit, will not change their charges against Do Kwon.

Do Kwon previously spent years in Montenegro in a sort of extradition limbo. He was finally extradited to the US on December 31, 2024 where he pleaded not guilty to nine federal charges.

These include money laundering conspiracy, and securities fraud related to the collapse of his crypto firm, Terraform Labs.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

