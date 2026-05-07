Crypto Miami apparently has a deodorant problem

Crypto conference attendees in Miami apparently have a deodorant problem, prompting disgusted fellow event goers to take to social media to complain about the smell.

CEO of Solana infrastructure firm Helius Labs, Mert Mumtaz, who was in Miami for Consensus 2026, one of the largest crypto summits, asked on X, “what is it with crypto mfers and not knowing what deodorant is.”

"Crypto without privacy is not crypto," @mert says on stage at @consensus2026, presented by @moonpay. pic.twitter.com/TuLuqZDf4b — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) May 6, 2026 Mumtaz discussing the importance of privacy within the crypto industry.

Read more: Dubai flood leaves TOKEN2049 conference goers feeling ‘liquidated’

Meanwhile, a crypto influencer known as “Liv,” who was also in Miami for events hosted by Solana, Pengu, and Tessera Lab noted, “I swear some of the men don’t use deodorant and they have like a 5 feet radius around them.”

Other crypto users echoed this sentiment, claiming that girls often complain that the “men at crypto conferences stink.”

The problem appears to be so bad that another influencer, “Bangerz,” actually praised the events held by Tessera Lab and Sophie Maxx for being free of bad odours.

“You wouldn’t believe it but i went to a web3 event and everyone was wearing deodorant and it smelt like italian pasta,” Bangerz posted.

you wouldn’t believe it but i went to a web3 event & everyone was wearing deodorant and it smelt like italian pasta



incredible fun, amazing work @Web3Maxx & @Tessera_PE 👏 pic.twitter.com/6OeaHUgWzw — bangerz (@bangerz) May 6, 2026 We’re unsure how Chihuahua compares to the smell of Italian pasta.

Read more: Bitcoin 2026 opens to empty seats, protests, awkward moments

Crypto influencer “Gigi,” who has complained previously about the lack of deodorant at crypto events, attempted to nip the problem in the bud, posting, “please remember to wear deodorant.”

Some users suggested that crypto summits should offer gift packages with blockchain-themed mints and deodorant, while others joked that event bouncers should be “checking how you smell” instead of looking for weapons or contraband.

These confrences are hot

It’s no surprise that some are struggling to stay sweat-free, with temperatures in Miami already hitting over 30 degrees Celsius. In 2025, temperatures at Token2049 in Dubai reached over 40 degrees.

Many crypto users sarcastically warned attendees at the time not to wear deodorant and just enjoy the nights out deodorant-free.

Mumtaz, however, wasn’t among them, taking to X at the time to complain about deodorant use.

if you are coming to Dubai for Token, some tips:



i) download Careem (better than Uber)

ii) Marina has insane traffic, do not recommend

iii) wear deodorant…

iv) import a few kg of zyns and hand them to me in person for more tips — mert (@mert) April 26, 2025

He jokingly asked attendees to wear deodorant, or else he would “call the police and tell them you’re in possession of several hard drugs,” adding that it’s “nothing personal.”

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