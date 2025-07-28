Do Kwon and US gov’t ask to delay legal filings for a third time

Do Kwon’s legal proceedings may be delayed again as both the US government and Kwon’s legal team asked yesterday for a third extension to submit pre-trial motions.

Both parties have already delayed this pre-trial motion submission date twice and have now asked Judge Engelmayer to grant another two-week extension two days before the current deadline is due.

Yesterday’s request echoes Kwon’s previous explanations, reading, “Though Mr. Kwon is prepared to file motions by July 29, the parties continue to engage in productive discussions around pretrial motions and related issues.”

It said, “A further extension of the deadline would allow the parties to continue those discussions and potentially avoid unnecessary motion practice. The parties believe that no other deadlines would be affected by such an extension.”

If Judge Engelmayer approves the pre-trial motion extension, it would be pushed to August 12.

Again, pre-trial motions can alter a case’s venue, dismiss charges, or withhold evidence from the court. In one case, both the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Justin Sun jointly requested to pause his case as part of a pre-trial motion.

Kwon’s lawyers have already suggested that a money laundering charge against him is just one of various “issues” that they should litigate before the currently scheduled February 17 trial.

