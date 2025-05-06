<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2016979">CZ called a ‘liar’ over Binance insider trading accusation</a>

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been branded a “problematic figure in the crypto space” after he was accused of spreading lies and misinformation about the creator of a rival to the controversial memecoin platform Pump Fun.

Zhao was called out on the crypto review site Ethos Network after he claimed on X that a fired Binance employee — rumored to be Boop Fun founder Dingaling — had engaged in insider trading and lied about their job credentials.

“There are also former employees who were fired by Binance for insider trading, who claimed to be the founder or CXO of something a few years later,” claimed Zhao in response to a post by MetaEra founder Vito.

“Binance has never had any other C-Os except the CEO, CTO, CMO, CCO, CFO, and COO,” he added.

Vito claimed the person in question had gained “industry status” with Binance’s help before launching a platform that will “go back to zero.”

Neither post names anybody, however, multiple users on X speculate that Dingaling is indeed the individual Zhao is attacking.

也有因为老鼠仓被币安开除的前员工，几年后说是什么什么创始人，CXO的。币安除了CEO, CTO, CMO, CCO, CFO, COO之外就没有过其他的C什么O的。



以上故事纯属虚构，请勿对号入座。 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) May 5, 2025 Zhao’s accusation, which he described as “purely fictional.”

In a scathing review — or “slash” — titled “liar, shady practices, not trustworthy any longer,” Ethos user Chad.farm accused Zhao of “spreading misinformation” and lying about Dingaling, who they say is “one of the most respected figures in crypto.”

They also claim that Zhao is “publicly distancing himself and throwing Dingaling under the bus.”

Others, however, rejected the review, calling it a “tantrum slash” and claimed that with the information publicly available, “It’s all a bunch of interpretable messages without any clear information.”

The review has had 78 reactions and a 56% approval rating. Dingaling has yet to publicly address the rumours on X.

