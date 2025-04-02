<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1969858">Binance token listing no longer a ‘bullish’ event, research</a>

Over 94% of Binance token listings from 2024 and 2025 are in the red by between 17% and 97%, according to crypto analysts. This is in stark contrast to Binance’s token listing heyday.

Research by crypto analyst Dethective found that the 27 tokens listed by Binance so far this year had an average loss of 44%. Only three tokens resulted in a positive return, while 13 suffered losses of over 50%.

Dethective described the tokens as “pure exit liquidity” and claimed, “If the largest, most retail-friendly exchange is pushing only garbage, newcomers will assume crypto is nothing but a scam.”

I crunched the numbers for all 2025 Binance listings, and it's a bloodbath.



• Only 3/27 tokens had a positive return: $FORM, $RED, and $LAYER

• If you put $100 on each of the 27 tokens, you'd now have ~$1,500

• The average loss is -44%



Basically if you bought a token on… pic.twitter.com/dHM5rc9th2 — dethective (@dethective) April 1, 2025

2024 wasn’t great either, with Dune analytics published by @oladee highlighting that almost 98% of tokens listed that year were in the red. The average loss across 2024 was 54.6%, while the price of 12 tokens has fallen by over 90% since listing.

Only one token, called BABYDOGE, was positive in 2024 by 8.9%.

Binance listings used to be known for pumping the price of a token and acting as an unofficial seal of legitimacy for projects. However, those days appear to be over, with the majority of these listings depreciating in the long run.

It’s worth noting that this year has seen bearish price action across many major cryptocurrencies. However, 2024’s crypto market was considered bullish, and 98% of listed tokens are down since debuting on Binance that year.

In February, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao described the platform’s listing process as a “bit broken.” In his post, he complained about the time between announcing a token listing and actually listing it and how it can cause price fluctuations.

In likely related news, Binance just announced another round of its “Vote to List” initiative. Introduced in February, the initiative allows the public to decide which crypto projects should qualify for spot listing on the platform.

