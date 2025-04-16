<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1989550">Crypto influencer Tiffany Fong rejected Elon Musk’s baby-making offer, report</a>

Crypto influencer Tiffany Fong reportedly saw her earnings and reach on X mysteriously suffer after Elon Musk unfollowed her for revealing that he’d slid into her DMs to ask if she was interested in having his baby.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Musk followed Fong in September 2024, after she began posting pro-Donald Trump content ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

This led to an increase in her X engagement and revenue, which reportedly soared to as much as $21,000 in a single two-week period.

Not long after he followed her account, Musk, who has previously claimed that “civilization is going to crumble” if people don’t start having more children, began to interact with Fong more regularly, eventually messaging her to ask if she would be willing to have his baby.

The WSJ reports that Fong decided not to move forward with Musk’s proposal and that she preferred to start a family in a more traditional fashion.

She then reportedly told her friends that she was worried that rejecting the SpaceX billionaire would hurt her earnings. Unfortunately for her, this appears to have been the case.

When Musk discovered she had talked about his proposition with others, he duly unfollowed her, damaging her engagement and, presumably, contributing to a drop in X revenue.

lol anyways…going to just leave this clip of @TiffanyFong_ here for yall https://t.co/AysJPlW74m pic.twitter.com/Nnf34cvEE7 — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) April 16, 2025 Tiffany Fong discussing rumours about having a baby with Elon Musk.

The idea that Musk had asked Fong to have his child has been rumoured for a while. In February, her potential pregnancy was turned into a bettable market on Polymarket — with Fong’s permission.

However, she has already clarified on the Talking Tokens podcast that she is not pregnant.

When asked to comment on the story, Fong told Protos that she “didn’t feed the story to WSJ” and wouldn’t comment further.

Musk, on the other hand appears to have at least made reference to the story, posting on X, “TMZ >> WSJ.”

Update April 16, 18:39 UTC: A previous version of this article incorrectly attributed a statement to Tiffany Fong and not the WSJ.

