Elon Musk imagines Fort Knox empty as others pitch Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

It’s widely accepted that the United States holds approximately 147.3 million ounces of gold at Fort Knox. However, Elon Musk and others have decided to publicly question this fact.

Daniel Ivandjiiski, the blogger behind ZeroHedge, has taken to X to make the claim that the last time someone saw the gold was way back in 1974.

Musk, who’s now a special government employee, responded to this claim, demonstrating his surprise that it’s not checked more frequently. He then posted a meme that implied the gold at Fort Knox was gone.

Unfortunately for the credulous Musk, Ivandjiiski is lying.

During Donald Trump’s first term, his Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, as well as members of Congress, including Mitch McConnell, visited Fort Knox and were allowed to view the bullion held there.

Furthermore, the documents that were released that included the images of those politicians visiting Fort Knox also noted that the Treasury Office of Inspector General does conduct “audits of United States Mint Custodial Gold Schedules” on an annual basis.

They also confirmed that these audits include “an inspection of all gold compartments and joint seals to verify the compartments are locked, and the seals are intact and have not been tampered with.”

However, despite these confirmations, some Bitcoiners have already hopped on Musk’s lies about Fort Knox and have decided to speculate about the possibility that the gold is indeed missing and that its absence will bring about the much-lusted-after Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Other Bitcoiners and politicians have their own ideas about the gold. For example, Cynthia Lummis proposed that the Federal Reserve revalue its gold certificates and use the funds to purchase billions of dollars worth of bitcoin.

