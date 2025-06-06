Elon Musk has lost $70B since his feud with Trump

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2062052">Elon Musk has lost $150B since his feud with Trump</a>

Elon Musk’s personal net worth has declined $70 billion since the abrupt and very public end to his working relationship with President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg data.

On December 17, in the midst of Trump’s post-election run-up, Musk’s net worth hit an all-time high of $486 billion. Today, he’s worth $335 billion.

To be exact, Tesla — the only publicly traded company in his portfolio — is down 15% in the last five days. Assuming Tesla is representative of Musk’s entire net worth, this decline represents half of his total 30% loss since December 17.

Despite a few months working side-by-side with Trump and his administration, their working relationship fell apart this week — sending Musk’s net worth plummeting.

Disenchanted with the effectiveness of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that the Tesla and SpaceX supremo once claimed would save American taxpayers $2 trillion, he has left Trump’s administration entirely.

Even DOGE, the crypto asset that counts Musk as its most influential champion, is down 75% from its December 2024 high.

Over the last few days, Musk has called for Congressional votes against Trump’s $2.4 trillion One Big Beautiful Bill, calling it massive, outrageous, and “pork-filled Congressional spending.”

Escalating the feud on a personal level, he insinuated last night that Trump had inappropriate sexual interactions with minors via Jeffrey Epstein.

Calculating Elon Musk’s personal net worth

There are six companies that primarily contribute to Musk’s personal net worth. From largest to smallest, these six equities are Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Protos has compiled a table of the personal net worth that can be attributed to Musk from these six companies.

Company Value Musk’s equity Value to Musk Tesla $975 billion 12.7% $123 billion SpaceX ~$350 billion 42% ~$147 billion xAI ~$113 billion 33% ~$37 billion X (Twitter) ~$44 billion ~74% ~$32 billion The Boring Company ~$7 billion ~90% ~$6 billion Neuralink ~$9 billion ~54% ~$5 billion Crypto Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed

Conservative discounts to these estimates, such as Bloomberg’s 5% discount for the illiquidity of private companies versus their public counterparts, or an assumed 15% price impact of selling large blocks of certain equity, bring Bloomberg’s figures in the above table from about $350 billion down to $335 billion.

In addition to the assets listed in the table above, Musk might also have other assets or debts that would modify his true standing.

For example, he might have cash from previous stock sales, real estate holdings, artwork, personal property, startup equity, digital assets, intellectual property, or private equity.

Forbes, for example, diverges from Bloomberg considerably in its net worth estimate for Musk. Today, Forbes thinks Musk is worth $398 billion versus Bloomberg’s more conservative $335 billion.

Whatever the true figure, Musk’s staggering decline in personal net worth since December 2024 is primarily attributable to his exit from Trump’s administration.

Edit 19:00 UTC, June 6: Edited headline for clarity

