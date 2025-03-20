<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1950580">Crypto gamblers debate fart while Trump releases hot air</a>

Polymarket punters are betting on whether or not someone farted immediately after Donald Trump’s crypto speech at the 2025 Digital Asset Summit.

The market, which is based on somebody letting off an “audible fart” during the summit, currently has a volume of almost $185,000. Bettors already believe they’ve found one fart during today’s Blockworks livestream at the time stamp 2:38:10.

One Polymarket user claimed, “I’m an acoustic specialist, and the sound in question is fart, beyond reasonable doubt.”

Audio of the supposed audible fart taken from the Blockworks 2025 DAS livestream.

Another said, “I’ll def join the discord to sue Polymarket on this one, that was a 101% a fart, give me my 35$.”

The alleged toot came seconds after Trump’s pre-recorded speech had finished. His speech reinforced the US’s pro-crypto position and made no new announcements, such as the rumored zero tax on crypto capital gains that multiple online crypto accounts had reported.

Can Polymarket prove a fart?

Polymarket claims the market will resolve to “Yes” if the audible fart is made “in a way that is clearly captured on event livestreams or official recordings.”

It’s unclear how Polymarket will verify this, as while the audio at 2:38:10 sounds like a fart, it could also be the scraping of a chair, something rubbing against leather, or something else entirely.

Indeed, the two panelists presenting immediately after the contentious timestamp were both sitting on leather chairs and may have caused the noise.

The current odds of an audible fart are very low despite the sentiment of Polymarket users.

Polymarket’s resolution system has had problems in the past. One market based on the value of DEI cuts the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would make by the end of February was canceled as the data tracker (created by Polymarket) proved too unreliable.

