UpOnly hacker claims they ‘made six figures’ using Cobie’s likeness

Hackers took over the X account of the crypto podcast UpOnly yesterday and posted a fraudulent token using the brand’s likeness.

UpOnly host Brian Krogsgard, otherwise known as Ledger, said that he noticed that the account wasn’t under his control when he got home at 2:00 am GMT. Unfortunately, the cause of the breach was a mystery to Ledger. He said that it was not a SIM swap incident.

“There is no token,” Krogsgrad assured his followers. “UpOnly twitter account hacked (not sure how yet), they removed my only session from being logged in.”

Not sim swapped, just got home, not sure what happened yet. pic.twitter.com/el7huH4OOg — Ledger 🇺🇸 (@ledgerstatus) December 11, 2024

Fellow co-host Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, unlocked his private X account briefly to warn users not to click on anything coming from the UpOnly podcast account.

It seems the hacker changed the handle from @uponlyTV to @RanByLyoni and attempted to shill a fraudulent token as if it were an official UpOnly token.

These token posts are now deleted. All that remains is a handful of posts made by the hackers, bragging about making a six figure sum off Cobie’s likeness. A request for Cobie to reach out to the hackers and “make a deal” has also been left up.

Some of the posts left up by the hacker after deleting the fraudulent token posts.

The new handle meant that the original @uponlyTV handle was free for the taking. As web3 security expert Plum noticed, it was quickly snagged by someone called “Rusty.” This new account is now suspended.

The hackers have claimed to be two X users, meth and Lyoni, who deny their involvement. Plum said, “IDK yet who IS behind the hack but both of them have contacted me and said it ain’t them 👌.” Plum also assured that they know who Rusty is and that the “name is safe.”

UpOnly’s last livestream on YouTube was over two years ago. Since then, UpOnly hasn’t been particularly active. The pair have teased some sort of 2024 Europe tour with a live audience, but as the year comes to a close, it’s unlikely to happen.

