<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1962164">CHART: Solana metrics nosedive since Trump Inauguration Day</a>

Since its exuberant highs on January 20, Solana has nearly halved from a $130 billion market cap to $70 billion today.

Even the US president selecting it over Ethereum for his eponymous memecoin, TRUMP, wasn’t enough to save the blockchain from a worldwide bear market that has even cut bitcoin (BTC) by 20%.

Of course, Solana is faring far worse than BTC. Since Trump entered the White House, trading volume of Solana’s native token has dropped from $24 billion to $3 billion today.

Transaction fees, protocol revenue, and active users have also dropped steeply since January 20. Protos has created a chart of fundamental metrics of Solana’s blockchain since Trump became president.

Since Trump’s inauguration, trading volume of Solana’s native token has dropped from $24B to $3B.

Trump was supposed to be great for Solana

Fees paid for SOL transactions have cratered 93% from $90 million during the week of Trump’s inauguration to less than $6 million this week.

Revenue to Solana validators saw an even steeper 98% decline from $45 million to under $900,000.

According to TokenTerminal data, Solana lost one-third of its monthly active users, which plummeted from 98 million as of Trump’s inauguration to just 65 million today.

With the price of TRUMP down 85% in two months, there are apparently fewer reasons to use Solana these days. Indeed, the total value of crypto assets locked on Solana’s DeFi platforms declined 36% from $11 billion on Inauguration Day to $7 billion today.

Read more: Is the CIA really Solana’s secret backer?

Hype for Solana-based memecoins like TRUMP, MELANIA, and millions of other Pump.fun creations has dropped off a cliff since January. Fewer than 0.002% of Solana memecoins sustain even a modest market capitalization above $1 million.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.