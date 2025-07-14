Burwick Law’s chief is running for NYC mayor

Burwick Law founder Max Burwick is running for Mayor of New York City and will reportedly form a crypto coalition to take on fellow mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Burwick announced the mayoral election bid on X yesterday and said he plans to compete against Mamdani “with a common-sense, New York-first platform.”

It’s likely Burwick’s campaign will focus on crypto and emphasize consumer-first regulation, but other than that, details around his upcoming manifesto are thin.

Burwick also reached out to crypto influencer Wirelyss for help with campaign merch. Wirelyss has popularised memes depicting Coinbase as a sponsor of the American industrial war complex.

She also investigated a memecoin that Burwick appears to have launched during a securities lawsuit against Pump.fun, one of the world’s biggest memecoin platforms.

The token, called Dogshit2, was used as a visual explanation within the lawsuit for launching a token on Pump Fun. A photo of a Yoga meetup and previous NFT purchases connected Burwick to the token’s launch, but this post has since been deleted.

Republicans aren’t big on Zohran Mamdani

The New York mayoral election is taking place this November, with Mamdani, who has centred his campaign on wealth inequality, winning the primary election and leading the polls.

He’s advocating for free childcare, state-owned grocery stores, rent freezes, and an increase in corporate rate taxes and taxes for those earning over $1 million annually.

President Donald Trump has threatened to pull funding from New York if Mamdani is elected and “doesn’t behave.” He also said he could be arrested over his response to Trump’s immigrant crackdown.

A Super PAC backing bitcoin treasury co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy reportedly paid for a Times Square billboard encouraging New Yorkers to “flee” the “radical socialist” Mamdani and move to Ohio instead, where Ramaswamy is running for governor.

Protos has reached out to Burwick and Wirelyss for comment on the mayoral bid and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

