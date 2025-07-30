Exclusive: Burwick Law chief reveals vision for New York

Burwick Law chief Max Burwick has revealed that students will be handed public and private investments to help them launch their own companies if he’s elected mayor of New York later this year.

In an interview with Protos, Burwick outlined the policy, along with his plans to turn New York into the “official home of crypto” if he’s successful in November’s election.

Burwick clarified that his investment proposal isn’t just limited to young people.

“I have an affinity to founders and I want to make sure that the best and brightest from the public universities here don’t have to go to Columbia or NYU,” he said.

He also praised New York’s current mayor Eric Adams for taking “tremendous steps to welcome crypto to New York.”

According to Burwick, “San Francisco has Silicon Valley, New York is Wall Street,” and “crypto is far closer to Wall Street than it is Silicon Valley.”

Burwick also told Protos that rising antisemitism in New York will be another main focus of his campaign. Indeed, Burwick states that this issue, along with strong support from his firm’s co-founder Dave Goldman, prompted his bid for office.

Max Burwick Mayoral bid attacks Zohran Mamdani

According to Burwick, he plans to leverage the issue of antisemitism to discredit leading mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Indeed, Burwick Law claims Mamdani represents a “conflation of progressive ideas and social causes that are linked with Palestinian solidarity.”

Mamdani is part of the Democratic Socialists of America, and Burwick claims that the organization’s merging with Students for Justice in Palestine has led to an “ideology where social causes don’t stand alone anymore.”

A Call to Action for New Yorkers: Address Antisemitism Now



NEW YORK, N.Y. — July 16, 2025 — The attorneys and employees of Burwick Law, PLLC urge Speaker Carl Heastie and the New York State Assembly Ethics Committee to open an immediate inquiry into Assemblymember Zohran… pic.twitter.com/QJPyMXEXgQ — Max Burwick (@burwick_max) July 16, 2025 Max Burwick’s bid for mayor saw him call for an inquiry into Mamdani’s record.

Read more: Burwick says Solana and Jito ‘co-conspired’ in $1.5B Pump Fun fraud

Policies such as free buses and affordable childcare, he claims, aren’t good enough unless they “stand for universal human rights that extend to Palestinian people.”

He says this omits Israelis and is “inherently antisemitic.”

More directly, Burwick asked, “Why has Mamdani never asked for the hostages to be released from Hamas?”

Mamdani’s stance against Israel’s war is winning polls

Mamdani’s statement after the attack said, “I mourn the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine.” It added that Israel’s declaration of war, alongside its decision to deprive Gaza of electricity, “will undoubtedly lead to more violence and suffering in the days and weeks to come.”

My statement on the last 36 hours across Israel and Palestine: pic.twitter.com/ulF8D4UHOV — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 8, 2023 Mamdani’s response to the October 7 attacks on X.

Read more: Max Keiser thinks bitcoin will stop Israel displacing Palestinians

Mamdani has faced intense criticism from various Jewish organisations during his mayoral run, but also support from the likes of the pro-Palestinian group Jewish Voice for Peace Action.

His criticism of the state of Israel and advocacy for equal rights for both Israelis and Palestinians has also proved popular in the polls.

He is scheduled to return from his trip to Uganda today and will likely be grilled on his response to the New York shootings yesterday.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

