Max Keiser thinks bitcoin will stop Israel displacing Palestinians

Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser claims bitcoin (BTC) can change the minds of Israeli settlers and “orange pill” them into stopping a campaign of displacing Palestinian citizens.

Keiser’s far-fetched solution is in response to a segment of Louis Theroux’s new documentary on Israeli settlers that’s currently doing the rounds on X.

In the clip, Theroux describes the actions of Daniella Weiss, the leader of a sanctioned Israeli settler group, as “sociopathic” and claims she doesn’t consider the lives of other people and other children in her settlement campaign.

Weiss says, however, “This is normal.” Keiser’s thoughts on the interview? “Bitcoin fixes this.”

Bitcoin fixes this.



How?



Bitcoin fundamentally changes on the biological, molecular, psychological, philosophical level what the definition of property is.



This woman is willing to kill her neighbors for a scrap of land.



Her mind and soul are broken.



If she TRULY… https://t.co/my2aYtzV6B — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) April 30, 2025 Max Keiser’s response to one of Louis Theroux’s interviews with zionist and settler leader, Daniella Weiss.

Theroux’s documentary is a follow-up to a similar film he made 14 years ago. It sees him interviewing religious-nationalist Israelis who have settled in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in an effort to see what they’re doing in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

In the documentary, Weiss outright says she wants to colonize Gaza and that, when describing her intentions as a settler, she says, “We do for the governments what they cannot do for themselves.”

Keiser claims BTC redefines property on a “biological, molecular, psychological,” and “philosophical level” and that if Weiss “TRULY understood bitcoin,” she would realize “everything goes to zero against bitcoin.”

He added, “She would see, for the first time, that she’s a murderer and a genocidal maniac and her actions would sicken her.”

Keiser’s bitcoin idea won’t stop settlers from Israel

Somehow, Keiser thinks “orange pilling” settlers, trying to illegally expand the region of Israel, will resolve a conflict that’s been going on since the late 19th century despite the efforts of peace summit negotiators, international pressure, and diplomatic bodies to stop it.

Keiser, who is El Salvador’s Bitcoin advisor and worked with the state-owned Russia news outlet RT UK for 13 years, is no stranger to outlandish statements. In 2023, he claimed that cryptocurrencies such as ether, Binance Coin, and XRP were “created by financial terrorists” and “used to fund terrorism.”

He ignores the incredibly complex requirements to establish any form of peace and believes, in his own pursuit of promoting BTC, that the cryptocurrency was the answer all along.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.