ZKasino exploiter saw $27M liquidated on Hyperliquid trade

One of the wallets behind the $33 million “rugging” of ZKasino has lost over $27 million while leverage trading on Hyperliquid, despite investors still waiting to be paid back.

According to X user @SigmaSquared, the wallet placed a 20x leverage trade on the price of ether (ETH) that would liquidate if it fell to $1,745. On Sunday, it duly did.

The wallet was involved in the likely rug pull of ZKasino back in April 2024. ZKasino is a decentralized gambling platform that convinced investors to invest their ETH into its “bridge-to-earn” program.

Update: Zkcasino rugger got liquidated on his ETH position and lost 27M$ on hyperliquid perps



These investors were then unexpectedly told that these funds would be converted into its token ZKAS and wouldn’t be immediately withdrawable. The 10,505 ETH invested reached a price of $40 million, and users were only given a 72-hour withdrawal window in May 2024.

On April 29, 2024, Dutch authorities announced the arrest of a 26-year-old associated with ZKasino after seizing his luxury car and €11 million ($12 million).

Today, crypto sleuth ZachXBT named this person as Elham Nourzai, also known on X as @Derivatives_Ape.

ZachXBT claims Nourzai “stole $30 million of investor funds from Zkasino” and said, “Elham Nourzai, if there was a tier list for CT scammers, you would be at the top.”

@Derivatives_Ape has denied rug-pulling investors in ZKasino and rejected the rug-pull allegations from Dutch authorities and the crypto exchange Binance. Cointelegraph reported in August 2024 that investors of ZKasino still hadn’t received their tokens back.

Hyperliquid is a controversial crypto exchange that specializes in leveraged memecoin trading that has become popular enough for people to call it a competitor to Binance. However, it’s far from it.

Hyperliquid has allowed influencers to trade away other users’ funds and almost let a trader liquidate its own market-makers.

