Andrew Tate went 25X long on Hyperliquid, got liquidated

Andrew Tate briefly took on 25X leverage to trade ether (ETH), bragged about it, got liquidated, and quickly deleted his post in embarrassment.

Entering a leveraged long position at $2,515.90 per ETH immediately prior to a slight dip in price, his margined trade quickly incinerated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Initially, Tate bragged about his entry, posting his Hyperliquid referral code “TOPGTOPSTRIKER” by which he would earn fees. At the time of posting, one of his trades was up 138% in temporary, deceptively unrealized profit.

Soon, viewers watched his wallet’s combined profit and loss (PnL) crash to $597,000 in losses. Along the way to his near-total loss, Tate deleted his earlier, self-congratulatory post.

i too would shill my ref link if i was down 600k pic.twitter.com/Rv6lDmQlxb — 0xCoochie (@ColonelCoochi3) June 9, 2025

Despite his verifiable activities on Hyperliquid’s on-chain crypto exchange, Tate’s timeline on X over the last 24 hours is now devoid of evidence of his self-immolating crypto trades.

Tate once thought he could make up for his losses, which obviously failed.

A community of crypto historians known as wassies logged and screenshotted his stunning failure for crypto history.

