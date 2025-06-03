<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2057634">Hyperliquid degen James Wynn deletes ‘cabal’ donation post</a>

Hyperliquid loser “James Wynn” has deleted his X post asking followers for donations to fight the “cabal.”

Yesterday, the pseudonymous trader deposited over $20,000 onto Hyperliquid after asking for donations. Now, he’s deposited another $18,600 of donated funds to Hyperliquid despite deleting the post.

Wynn previously lost a $100 million perpetual trade on Hyperliquid but has since placed another $100 million trade that longs bitcoin (BTC) with 40X leverage.

According to Hypurrscan, this trade could now make him $146 million, and his liquidation price is now $104,930. Blockchain analytics firm Arkham reports that Wynn recently came within $70 of being liquidated again.

At one point, he stood to make a profit of over $900,000 from the new trade.

James Wynn's post where he asked for donations has now been deleted.



Just in case those who sent $1 actually ask for the refund he promised pic.twitter.com/YB76Y3GYAZ — dethective (@dethective) June 3, 2025

Read more: Hyperliquid loser James Wynn got rekt, gambled $20K in donations

Crypto sleuth Dethective spotted the deletion and has been tracking the donations going into the address.

Wynn is also still promoting the memecoin “Moonpig” with alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate, and some crypto traders appear to be anticipating a James Wynn-launched token. They are preemptively sending him $1 donations from 24 different accounts.

Protos has reached out to Wynn for comment and will update if we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.