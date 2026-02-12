Zerebro founder Jeffy Yu has allegedly killed himself again

Jeffy Yu, the Zerebro founder who previously faked his own death before being sued by Burwick Law, has allegedly committed suicide for real.

On February 2, X account “alvennya” claimed that Yu had killed himself, pointing to a recent burial at the Roseville Cemetery, which lists the deceased as “Jeffy Zhenyu Yu” and claims he died on New Year’s Day.

The account also claimed to have police recordings taken from a scanner that contains audio of Roseville police discussing the scene before discovering his suicide.

Alvennya claims they listened to hours of Roseville police scanner audio between January 1 and 2.

This was shared along with unsubstantiated screenshots apparently from Roseville police that suggest Yu was suffering a “mental crisis” and was going door to door asking for help while armed.

Another X account, “Scooter,” shared these reports and also claimed that one of their followers visited Yu’s grave and took a photo.

Zerebro dev real name Jeffy Yu is officially dead at 23. After my recent post one of my followers visited his grave to confirm it. Jeffy suffered from multiple mental illness and suffered severe backlash after his crypto AI token went down 99%. His last post were him threatening… pic.twitter.com/sNhY06F4oo — scooter (@imperooterxbt) February 11, 2026

Jeffy Yu staged his death to sell $1.4M in crypto

Yu staged his death last year after launching his own after-death-themed memecoin. He also faked his own obituary and scheduled posts to be released after his apparent death.

A writer for The San Francisco Standard, however, tracked Yu down and discovered him living with his parents in San Francisco.

After his supposed death, analysts spotted Yu selling $1.4 million worth of Zerebro tokens.

Read more: X Creators $1M prize winner exposed as memecoin pump-and-dumper

Given Yu’s history, online users are already skeptical about Alvennya’s claims and are starting to question the account’s credibility.

One user questioned if the police audio was AI-generated, and claims that Yu’s final video was made in San Francisco, not Roseville.

Others have noted that his X account and Telegram were deleted after his “death” and that there are also no local news reports on the apparent suicide.

The Alvennya account is also unusual. Despite being six years old, it’s only made 21 posts, all of which were posted this month and are dedicated to Yu’s suicide.

They’ve also limited the replies to their posts.

Jeffy Yu sued by Burwick Law

Legal firm Burwick Law filed a lawsuit against Yu on February 9, claiming that he misrepresented Zerebro as a legitimate long-term AI infrastructure.

They say that the project’s founders cashed out their Zerebro holdings as onlookers began to realise their lies, and that Yu staged his death to distract from the project’s collapse.

Burwick Law has filed a putative class action lawsuit in federal court concerning Zerebro, on behalf of our client, against Jeffy Yu and Agustin Cortes.



The complaint alleges false claims about AI and undisclosed insider market control, fraud, & deceptive acts and practices. pic.twitter.com/6Vc4gtTrAn — Burwick Law (@BurwickLaw) February 9, 2026

Read more: Zerebro’s ‘dead’ founder Jeffy Yu is still dumping tokens

Because of this, Scooter is now claiming that Burwick Law has somehow sued a dead man.

Scooter was named a defendant in another Burwick lawsuit against Pump Fun and Solana, and has since suggested that he would consider filing a counterdefamation claim against the firm.

It’s ultimately unlcear wether or not Yu has died. Protos has reached out to Alvennya, Roseville Police, Roseville Cemetery, and Burwick Law for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

