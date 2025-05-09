<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2021822">Zerebro founder Jeffy Yu faked his suicide — found alive in flip-flops</a>

Jeffy Yu, the Zerebro co-founder who faked his own suicide before exploiting the ensuing controversy to launch a legacy-themed crypto token, has been found alive at his parents’ house in San Francisco.

Yu apparently killed himself on a Pump Fun live stream, shortly after he published a manifesto on the concept of “Legacoins” — a term he created for a new type of memecoin that would somehow enshrine a dead person’s crypto holdings.

However, unsurprisingly to many, Yu’s grisly “demise” and the subsequent online obituary — deleted a few days later — that appeared to confirm his death were all fake.

Indeed, George Kelly, writing for The San Francisco Standard, found the 22-year-old alive and well, dressed in flip-flops, in the Crocker-Amazon neighbourhood of San Francisco.

When asked about his false obituary and how he may have profited, Yu declined to comment and instead complained that he had been “doxed” and “harassed.”

He said, “If you can find me, other people can find me. Now I have to move my parents out of here this week.” Yu added, “You can see the PTSD in my eyes, right?” before asking Kelly to leave.

Shortly after his staged death, Yu’s Mirror account posted a message promoting his so-called “legacoin” $LLJEFFY. “If you’re reading this,” it said, “it’s because my 72-hour deadman’s switch triggered, so I’m not here, at least physically.”

However, many had already started to doubt that all was as it seemed. Indeed, eagle-eyed sleuths had already deduced that the flash of the “gun” on Yu’s livestream was simply an orange light from elsewhere in the room.

Other users online discovered that an address created by Yu began dumping Zerebro tokens and started sending funds to the same address that created $LLJEFFY.

Crypto analyst Bubblemaps found that $1.4 million of ZEREBRO was sold.

