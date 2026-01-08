Crypto influencer Scooter explores defamation claim against Burwick Law

Crypto influencer Scooter says he will be will be “discussing multiple legal angles to file for potential defamation” after he was apparently named as one of 25 “John Doe” defendants in a suit filed in the Southern District of New York.

Scooter was named in Burwick Law’s amended suit after he — according to the law firm’s contextualization — threatened other influencers via X with “livelihood-destroying campaigns.”

Burwick alleges that Scooter wanted to profit from “future scam launches” and broadcasted an intention to use social media to secure his invite into these exclusive launches.

However, Scooter noticed those allegations and responded, “I will be discussing multiple legal angles with my legal team to file for potential defamation.”

The influencer, who often tweets sarcastically or in subtext for humorous purposes, then followed-up by saying, “my name/brand will not be manipulated and tarnished for your enjoyment and engagement.”

Defamation is a tort under statutory and state common laws and can include written statements like libel when someone knowingly and injuriously lies to third parties in a physical communication like print in order to cause reputational damage.

The headline defendants of the lawsuit are Pump.fun and Solana’s Foundation and Labs entities. However, it names individual defendants, including Pump.fun founder Alon Cohen and Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko, as well as a variety of social media users.

The litigation is active and is seeking class action certification against the whole group of defendants who allegedly participated in a “coordinated criminal organization that constructed and operated a rigged, unlicensed gambling operation” across Solana and Pump.fun ecosystems.

Burwick Law is a controversial, crypto litigation firm that claims to have put billions of dollars worth of claims before federal judges.

Protos reached out to Burwick Law and Scooter for comments on this disagreement. Neither responded prior to publication.

