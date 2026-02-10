X Creators $1M prize winner exposed as memecoin pump-and-dumper

A week ago, X’s million dollar Creators competition drew to a close, with user “beaverd” awarded the grand prize for their article entitled “Deloitte, a $74 billion cancer metastasized across America.”

“Congratulations, you’re a millionaire,” the announcement read, though it appears the winner was already over halfway there.

An investigation by crypto analytics company Bubblemaps claims that beaverd is a “serial rugger who made $600,000 from memecoin pump and dumps.”

1/ The winner of the $1,000,000 X Article @beaverd is a serial rugger who made $600k from memecoin pump & dumps 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k8rttfbNtg — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) February 10, 2026

Bubblemaps describes how the crypto crowd was pleased to see a “web3 native with a Milady PFP” win the competition.

However, examination of addresses connected to beaverd’s public address, including one registered as adolfnigler.sol with Solana Naming Service, uncovered less than exemplary behaviour.

Bubblemaps states it found a connection to the deployer of Pump Fun token SIAS. The token “soared to $6 million mcap, dumped to 0 minutes later, deleted all its social media.”

Beaverd made $600,000 in the process by “sniping” the launch.

The thread claims Bubblemaps identified “dozens of memecoins,” with names such as PISS, 4am, RACISM, ExitStrat and EGG, all of which “went to zero.”

Apparently unbothered by the attention being given to their extra curricular activities, beaverd replied to Bubblemaps’ thread.

Rather than denying the allegations, they suggest that plenty of other, more lucrative, examples remain unidentified: “cry me a river, also these arent (sic.) even the top 5 greatest hits.”

‘I’m a little bit racist’

X awarded $1 million to beaverd’s post for being the “Top Article by US Verified Home Timeline impressions.”

The announcement says the piece “examines the role of a major government consulting firm in federal and state IT systems, analyzing contract data, audits, and documented system failures.”

Its author, who admits to being “a little bit racist,” and isn’t sorry about it, is also behind SomaliScan which purports to be a government payments transparency dashboard.

Both on the site and on X, beaverd describes themself as “God’s most retarded soldier.”

Beaverd replied to the winning post, plugging the contract address for their Pump Fun memecoin somaliscan. The token is down 86% since its all-time-high (the day after the Creator prize was announced), according to CoinGecko data.

The irony of a seemingly unrepentant “serial rugger” being awarded $1 million for an article on government spending wastage isn’t lost on us here at Protos.

