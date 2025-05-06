<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2016957">Zerebro’s ‘dead’ founder Jeffy Yu is still dumping tokens</a>

An address belonging to Zerebro co-founder Jeffy Yu is reportedly still active and moving large amounts of crypto, despite the memecoin developer reportedly taking his own life last weekend.

According to unconfirmed reports, Yu passed away on May 4 while taking part in a Pump Fun livestream.

However, according to X user and crypto commentator @RepeatAfterVee, despite this apparent tragedy, the address (G5sjgjPdFdoz7hRa49yDobeSdqMooCmDwsCUERqLTfyr) is still “dumping $ZEREBRO, then sending USDC to the HTX exchange.”

Vee also pointed out that that the funds were then sent to another address owned by Jeffy that created the $LLJeffy token.

In the hours after Yu’s death was reported, $ZEREBRO dropped from $0.0427 to $0.0409. It has since rebounded to $0.0428. In late April, the coin experienced a 300% pump and hit a volume of more than $150 million.

I've just noticed that one of Jeffy Yu's addresses is dumping $ZEREBRO, then sending USDC to the HTX exchange, and then that money is coming to Jeffy's address that created $LLJeffy.



G5sjgjPdFdoz7hRa49yDobeSdqMooCmDwsCUERqLTfyr (the creator of LLJeffy) then buys that token and… https://t.co/f70vLp4HLw pic.twitter.com/LQWZUdyN3l — Vee (@RepeatAfterVee) May 6, 2025

Yu’s alleged suicide came shortly after he published a manifesto outlining the concept of Legacoins — a term he created to refer to a new category of memecoins focused on permanence, legacy, and immortality.

Despite the reports and a widely circulated video, the veracity of the only site that appears to confirm Yu’s death has been called into question.

Legacy is a pay-per-publish website with 1.3 stars on Trust pilot. This, according to crypto sleuth dethective, arouses some suspicion.

“What would I do if I wanted to create the narrative? Just put yourself in a grifter’s shoes,” says dethective. If I wanted to speculate on a possible death to launch a shitcoin, I’d search for paid obituaries on Google.

They continue, “It’s really sad to even be in a position where we have to ask if someone is dead or not, so I’m simply sharing the sources I found.

“In any case, even if the story is true, the worst thing you can do is speculate on a token tied to someone who allegedly died from mental illness caused by speculation itself.”

Dethective isn’t the only X user voicing doubts about reports of Yu’s death. Indeed, as pointed out by @Lunas_husband, “Pretending to die is a perfect exit strategy from this scam.”

