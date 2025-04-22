<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1997617">Yuga Labs wants Pauly0x’s $400K worth of crypto seized</a>

Yuga Labs, the firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), is chasing down the crypto assets of Jermey Cahen, aka Pauly0x, while claiming that the disgraced crypto influencer is deliberately avoiding a $9 million judgment against him.

The firm claims that Cahen is employing “dilatory tactics” and has tried to “sidestep his financial responsibilities” by moving bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and pepecoin (PEPE), together worth almost $400,000, into four separate wallets.

Attorneys for Yuga Labs requested that a California court issue a “Turnover Order.” This, if granted, requires Cahen to hand over the keys to these wallets to the US Marshals Service so that his funds can be transferred and fulfill the court judgment that was decided in February 2024.

Cahen was found liable for disgorgement of profits in relation to a series of copycat BAYC NFTs that he sold. However, Yuga Labs says Cahen made “a mockery of this court’s final judgement” by refusing to pay the hefty sum while bragging about purchasing excessive tickets to an LA Clippers basketball game.

Read more: Pauly0x listed on Puerto Rican top 10 most wanted list

“Cahen continues to assert — despite not having posted a bond or obtained a stay — that he is not obligated to comply with post-judgment discovery while the appeal is pending,” Yuga Labs claims.

The firm also highlights how Cahen transferred $260,000 worth of ETH from his Gemini account to one of these wallets one day after he was served a levy. This transfer took place before Gemini could freeze his account, and Yuga Labs claims it showed “a deliberate and calculated move to shield his assets from the final judgment.”

Cahen is a crypto founder who found himself on Puerto Rico’s top 10 most wanted list for alleged assault. He’s behind a fork of PEPE called “PORK” and a fork of Uniswap, called “PondOx,” and was suspended from his various X accounts last year.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.