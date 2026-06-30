World’s biggest clearinghouse didn’t need to XRP to go round the clock

For years, crypto promoters sold blockchain technologies with a simple pitch: Digital assets trade round the clock, while sleepy traditional finance exchanges shut their doors at 4pm and stay closed until the next morning.

This week, the world’s largest clearinghouse decimated that pitch.

The National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) is the equities subsidiary of the multi-quadrillion dollar clearinghouse Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

According to a new announcement, NSCC is now clearing trades 24 hours a day, every business day of the week.

For context, DTCC processed roughly $3.7 quadrillion in securities transactions last year. Its equities-clearing engine now clears stocks and other TradFi equities all night long.

DTCC’s NSCC has launched 24×5 clearing. Expanded trading hours usher in a new era of global access and efficiency for U.S. equities markets: https://t.co/WwPTWvYcgS pic.twitter.com/afMmnOeQIG — DTCC (@The_DTCC) June 29, 2026

DTCC’s shift to 24-hour trading arrived in stages. The SEC signed off on the rule change before client testing began earlier this year. Major exchanges like Nasdaq are expected to add overnight trading sessions later this year and into 2027.

Although NSCC claims 24×5 operations, it admitted that certain “supporting systems” will take a one-hour technical pause on weeknights, despite the clearing engine itself running continuously.

For the always-on narrative, the DTCC hour expansion is awkward.

Rather than a differentiated value proposition of 24×7, crypto can now claim two extra days of operation: weekdays and weekends, instead of DTCC’s weekdays only.

If the 24×5 rollout goes smoothly and DTCC receives more demand, it could also expand to the weekend.

A long history of DTCC disappointing crypto fans

Of course, hope springs eternal. One crypto fan tried to recast the news as a positive, saying, “DTCC has officially moved to Monday through Friday clearing 24 hours a day. Getting ready for full tokenization of assets.”

The framing was indefatigable, and slightly wrong.

Tokenization of traditional assets like equities is certainly underway in small pilots, but DTCC has no obligation to choose any public blockchain. In fact, it will probably choose its own.

Indeed, the DTCC news was another installment in a long history of disappointments. Almost every time DTCC announces an initiative that might relate to blockchains, crypto enthusiasts project their personal ambitions onto it.

For years, fans of public blockchains like Ethereum and the XRP Ledger incorrectly predicted DTCC integrations that never arrived.

Read more: The great AmEx partnership with XRP that wasn’t

For live production systems, the clearinghouse has repeatedly favored permissioned, walled infrastructure over public blockchains.

In 2022, DTCC launched Project Ion, a settlement platform built on a private, permissioned ledger rather than any public blockchain.

Its more recent production choices have followed the same instinct.

In December 2025, DTCC partnered with Digital Asset to tokenize US Treasuries on the permissioned Canton Network. To no avail, public blockchain developers criticized that pick for its gated access.

XRP fans have hoped for more. Protos has already reported that no DTCC settlement currently touches the XRP Ledger. A directory listing earlier this year didn’t change that reality, despite misinterpretations by Ripple’s fan base.

So it is that the world’s largest clearinghouse added 24-hour clearing without any public blockchain, without crypto fee-paying transactions, and without the on-chain footprint its fans kept predicting.

XRP, the token most frequently tied to DTCC fantasies, was trading at $1.05 at time of writing, down roughly 20% over the past 30 days and half as valuable as it was a year ago.

Traditional finance’s 24-hour market launched on the same old rails, and crypto didn’t get an invitation.

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