Clawdbot creator Peter Steinberger: ‘Crypto folks, stop harassing me’

AI sensation Clawdbot has taken the tech community by storm with the open-source, 24/7 personal assistant being compared to a real life version of Iron Man’s Jarvis.

The crypto crowd is amongst the keenest adopters, looking to put the bot to work for easy wins on platforms such as Hyperliquid and Polymarket.

But its creator, Peter Steinberger, has already had enough of “crypto folks,” informing them “I will never do a coin.”

He brands any project claiming his involvement a “SCAM” and insists he will not accept any fees.

The crypto community is “harassing” him, and damaging the project, Steinberger claims.

Clearly undeterred, and true to the permissionless ethos of crypto, a memecoin had previously been launched on Solana.

The token’s chart shows a typical memecoin pump-and-dump pattern, with a major selloff beginning yesterday. It is currently down 96% in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Claude AI plugins can now vibe code smart contracts

Clawd sheds its shell

Steinberger also came under pressure, from Claude’s Anthropic, to change the bot’s name. Whether the move turns out to be ill-judged or not, Clawd is now Moltbot, or “Molty” to its friends.

Unsurprisingly, the initial X account for the renamed project “got snatched by crypto shills,” Steinberger claims. He also appealed for help in getting his GitHub repo back from “crypto scammers.”

The GitHub takeover has since been resolved, with the project’s X account expected to take another day.

Read more: Is an AI hacker targeting old DeFi projects in $5M spree?

A gap in Clawd’s armor

While the enthusiastic use of Clawdbot skyrocketed, some security-minded observers began to worry. Crypto security firm SlowMist highlighted a widespread risk with the use of Clawdbot linked to “gateway exposure.”

Citing research from DVuln founder Jamieson O’Reilly, SlowMist explains that “hundreds of API keys and private chat logs are at risk. Multiple unauthenticated instances are publicly accessible, and several code flaws may lead to credential theft and even remote code execution (RCE).”

turns out the real AI crypto trade was just sending emails to people who gave Claude total control of their wallet.dat files — farp (🪿, 🪿) (@farp_farp) January 26, 2026

One commentator instead made light of the danger, pointing out the opportunity it presented to down-bad crypto traders.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.