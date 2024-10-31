<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1730369">Women warned of ‘predatory crypto bros’ in wake of DWF partner allegations</a>

An investment firm founder has warned women working in or looking to move into crypto to “please be vigilant” after a partner at Singapore-based DWF Labs was accused of drugging a job applicant and attempting to coerce her into his hotel suite after promising her a role in a crypto project.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Primitive Ventures founder and internet personality Dovey Wan was reacting to allegations made by a would-be DWF Labs employee who claims that, during a meeting in a bar in Hong Kong, Euguen Ng, one of DWF Labs’ founders, attempted to spike her drink.

The job applicant, known as ‘Hana,’ claims that she then left the bar and when she began to feel dizzy, Ng tried to coerce Hana into his accommodation, telling her, “I’ll take you to get a taxi. I have a suite in Murrary. If you treat me well, I can give you more inside information.”

Ng has since been fired by DWF Labs and the company has reportedly installed a new partner.

In the wake of the allegations, Ng switched his X account to private but has since appeared to delete it altogether.

I'm outraged and disgusted. I met @Eug_Ng

several times in Singapore (who's a local Singaporean) His facade was so polished, even coming across as a gentleman.. Can you imagine a man carrying sedatives with him all the time???



He obviously wouldn’t risk drugging women in… — Dovey "Rug the fiat" Wan (hiring) (@DoveyWan) October 30, 2024

Read more: DWF Labs partner allegedly caught trying to drug job applicant

On her X account, Wan said that she was “outraged and disgusted” and detailed how she met Ng on a number of occasions in Singapore, describing him as an apparent gentlemen. However, she added:

“The fact that after failing his attempt in HK, he shamelessly went to Dubai for another crypto conference, socializing as if nothing happened, likely hunting for his next target. This screams repeat criminal behavior to me.”

“Ladies, please be vigilant, the hidden risks [are] very real. Some of those crypto bros embody the most predatory aspects of both tech and finance cultures, treating women they see as ‘huntable’ with unpredictable crimes,” she warned.

In an interview with Wu Blockchain, published on Thursday, Hana recounted her experience, detailing her narrow escape and how she set about revealing the attack.

“The police said I was very lucky and could tell he was a repeat offender — very skilled,” she told Wu Blockchain Editor-in-Chief Colin Wu.

“Unfortunately, because I didn’t report it on the day, there was no physical evidence,” she explained, adding that police have advised her to be careful, “as disclosing the footage might involve an invasion of personal privacy.”

She added, “After I posted on Twitter, Eugene contacted me, saying, ‘Let me know if you’re up to chat.’ He sent a few similar messages and called me several times, which I didn’t answer.”

