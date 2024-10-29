<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1726568">DWF Labs partner allegedly caught trying to drug job applicant</a>

A DWF Labs partner has been accused of drugging a job applicant and attempting to coerce her into his hotel suite after promising her a role in a crypto project.

The alleged incident took place on October 24 at a bar in Hong Kong when alleged victim ‘Hana’ met one of the Singapore-based Web3 investor’s partners for a job-related meeting.

While Hana was in the bar’s bathroom, the partner — alleged by X (formerly Twitter) user AB Kuai Dong to be Euguen Ng, one of DWF Labs’ founders — was reportedly spotted by staff putting something into her drink. She subsequently tried to swap her drink but claimed he prevented her from doing so. She then reported leaving the bar and starting to feel dizzy.

At this point, the partner allegedly tried to coerce Hana into his accommodation, telling her, “I’ll take you to get a taxi. I have a suite in Murrary. If you treat me well, I can give you more inside information.”

A screenshot of Hana’s post.

Read more: Crypto casino 1xBet accused of rigging matches, streaming children’s games

He reportedly added, “In fact, you don’t need to work in the cryptocurrency project. I just need to make money for you with Alpha.”

Hana claims she was able to report the man to the police station and provide ‘irrefutable’ surveillance footage of him spiking her. She posted to X (formerly Twitter), “I could see from his confident behavior that this wasn’t his first attempt, it was a well-executed setup — there must have been other victims.”

Indeed, another X user called ‘Iris’ claims, “I know who that person is, he’s really really aggressive and used the same tactics on me.”

DWF Labs has since dismissed Eugene Ng from managerial and operational roles and launched an investigation. It said, “DWF Labs is aware of the recent and deeply concerning allegations involving one of our partners, who has been accused of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour.”

Protos has reached out to DWF Labs and Iris for comment.

Update October 29, 17:54 UTC: DWF Labs has dismissed Eugene Ng from company roles and launched an investigation. It said, “DWF Labs is aware of the recent and deeply concerning allegations involving one of our partners, who has been accused of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour.”

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.