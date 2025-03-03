<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1923628">OnlyFans creator Amouranth claims she shot armed crypto robber</a>

OnlyFans creator and bitcoiner Amouranth claims robbers pointed a gun at her head and demanded she hand over her crypto during a home invasion that resulted in her being “pistol whipped” and her shooting one of her assailants.

Around 11 pm last night, Amouranth alerted her followers on X that she was being robbed at gunpoint, claiming, “This is not a prank help.” She says that she was dragged out of bed and told to hand over her crypto during the attack.

However, she believes that she shot one of her attackers, saying, “I’m covered in blood but only some of it is mine.”

https://t.co/kVlRJGWIb5 pic.twitter.com/ICROIuCIXY — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025 Footage of authorities outside her Texas home after the crypto home invasion.

Read more: Crypto execs hiring private security after high-profile kidnappings, report

Amouranth said, “Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence.”

She went on to explain how she was “pistol whipped” (hit with the butt of a gun) and that she lost a considerable amount of blood on the way to the hospital. Despite this, she claims that she is in a stable condition and safe now.

Amouranth is one of the highest-ranking Twitch streamers and is known for her ASMR-themed livestreams and adult content on OnlyFans.

Last November, she reportedly revealed her crypto holdings of over 211 BTC, worth $20 million, and 22.9 ETH, worth over $79,000. Amouranth’s BTC and ETH holdings, if she held, would be worth $19.4 million and almost $54,000, respectively.

Protos has reached out to Amouranth’s talent agency for comment.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.