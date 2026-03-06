Whoever’s running SBF’s X account keeps following memecoin shills

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account, which claims to relay the convicted fraudster’s words “through a proxy,” is now apparently spending much of its time following promoters of insider enrichment schemes.

Among those followed by the account, according to tracker service Web3 Alerts, are a robot memecoin promoter, a “chaos trader on Solana shitters,” and another memecoin trader.

Another follow claims to be “manifesting 1000x” but most probably hasn’t.

The tracker first flagged the pattern on February 26 when @SBF_FTX followed someone who claims to be a “copy trade messiah.”

Its owner openly promotes a token that’s lost one-quarter of its value in the past three months and is down 90% from its December 24 high.

The token’s description has all the hallmarks of AI slop, including run-on sentences, universality, superficiality, and a word salad of futuristic buzzwords. It reads:

“An end-to-end solution enabling agents across domains, frameworks, and specialties to work together seamlessly in a unified environment—combining custom cognitive frameworks, collaborative architectures, and intelligent integrations to enable novel ways of executing work. From business automation to creative production, users will have access to agentic-driven workflows that adapt to their needs, enabling them to streamline processes and tackle ambitious projects with more autonomy than ever before. The entire agent-powered teams can be configured, deployed, and tailored without necessitating any technical expertise. We are defining a new era in personal autonomy.”

SBF stole this money from FTX customers.



What difference does the return make? The money was never yours to begin with! https://t.co/EHvB2fc7tC — Zach Segal 🛡 🇺🇸 (@zosegal) February 13, 2026

Whoever controls Bankman-Fried’s X account also followed someone on March 5 whose bio advertises a “Trojan referal bot” (that probably follows all terms of service and spells correctly when it actually conducts those referrals).

That account promotes a Marco Rubio memecoin, “the most memeable guy right now” besides thousands of more famous people.

There are, of course, dozens of Marco Rubio memecoins with track records of near-total collapse, and a limitless supply of new, interchangeable celebrity memecoins.

Whoever is relaying Bankman-Fried’s messages from prison wants to know about them.

A proxy for prison communications

The @SBF_FTX account uses Bureau of Prisons-approved phone calls and emails to relay the prisoner’s words via tweets. Its bio reads: “SBF’s words. Posted through a proxy” and notes that follows don’t indicate endorsements.

That disclaimer does a lot of heavy lifting. In recent weeks, SBF has been re-litigating his criminal conviction in the court of public opinion. He’s serving a 25-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy after stealing roughly $8 billion from FTX customers.

Read more: SBF wants Trump to know he was working with Republicans all along

Federal inmates may not access social media directly. “A friend” manages it on Bankman-Fried’s behalf.

The follow spree from SBF’s account

All of this isn’t just disturbing, it has profound financial ramifications. Unfortunately, the @SBF_FTX account still moves markets.

For example, when it posted “gm” in September 2025, the former FTX token FTT surged 60% within minutes. Follows or mentions from the account can push real traffic toward obscure tokens, disclaimer or not.

The follow spree raises obvious, indeterminate questions. Has the convicted architect of one of crypto’s largest frauds directed his “friend” to follow memecoin promoters from a federal prison? Why is this person following a “chaos trader on Solana shitters”? Why is SBF’s account lending a million followers’ worth of credibility to coin peddlers in the first place?

Bankman-Fried took billions of dollars from FTX customers, without their consent, to trade at his offshore hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Now someone speaking for him is following the next generation of coin promoters.

