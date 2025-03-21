<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1951905">Vultisig founder says DPRK-linked Bybit transactions are ‘legitimate’</a>

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT has called out a crypto wallet firm Vultisig for crowing about $200,000 it generated in revenue that is largely made up of crypto stolen from Bybit and laundered by North Korea.

THORChain founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen claimed the $200,000 in revenue was made through swaps via his multi-chain crypto wallet firm Vultisig. However, ZachXBT noted, “a good chunk of that revenue is being generated from the Bybit hack.”

He said, “DPRK has been doing BTC -> BNB or AVAX TC swaps via Vultisig for the past few days in size.”

JP I hope you realize a good chunk of that revenue is being generated from the Bybit hack.



DPRK has been doing BTC -> BNB or AVAX TC swaps via Vultisig for the past few days in size. pic.twitter.com/yy9S4JRdIm — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) March 20, 2025 ZachXBT’s screenshots show BTC increments worth between $50,000 and $200,000 being swapped with Vultisig.

Read more: FBI confirms North Korean ‘TraderTraitor’ to blame for $1.5 billion Bybit hack

Addressing ZachXBT’s analysis, Thorbjornsen told Protos, “They are legitimate transactions.”

“Anyone who can sign a transaction can broadcast on-chain and pay a fee for inclusion. Ethereum and Bitcoin nodes have already accepted those transactions and made fees.”

ZachXBT has been helping the crypto exchange Bybit trace the $1.4 billion worth of ether (ETH) that was stolen by the North Korea-linked hacking group, Lazarus.

Today, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou claimed that almost 89% of the hacked funds remain traceable, while 7.59% have gone dark and 3.54% have been frozen.

He said roughly 440,091 ETH, worth around $1.23 billion, has been converted into 12,836 BTC across 9,117 wallets and that the hackers have started to use crypto mixers to obfuscate the stolen funds.

