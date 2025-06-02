<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2055320">Crypto exchange BitoPro took three weeks to admit it was hacked</a>

Taiwanese crypto exchange BitoPro has confirmed that it was hacked after ZachXBT revealed it had neglected to disclose a $11.5 million security incident that took place over three weeks ago.

The crypto sleuth revealed on Telegram today that BitoPro was likely hacked on May 8, 2025. BitoPro’s only disclosure came in the form of a maintenance downtime announcement that failed to mention the hack.

BitoPro has since confirmed the attack took place after multiple users began sharing ZachXBT’s findings three hours after they were published.

ZachXBT’s findings on BitoPro and its “maintenance” announcement.

The exchange’s statement, translated from Chinese, claims hackers targeted its “old hot wallet” while the exchange was busy transferring funds during a “wallet system upgrade and asset transfer operation.”

It then “immediately” activated an emergency mechanism and stopped the hacker, allowing it to continue transferring funds to a new wallet.

ZachXBT discovered that BitoPro’s multiple hot wallets saw suspicious outflows that were sold on a decentralized exchange. The stolen crypto was then either laundered via crypto mixer Tornado Cash or bridged with Thorchain, before eventually being deposited into a Wasabi wallet.

BitoPro says its operations are normal again and that its crypto is “sufficiently stocked.” It added that it has hired a security firm to investigate the matter, and that it will publicize its new hot wallet address in the name of transparency.

“The vast majority of the platform’s assets have been stored in a cold wallet with no external connection, and have not been affected, so the overall security of the assets is not in jeopardy,” it said.

