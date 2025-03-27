<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1960977">US Treasury could sanction Tornado Cash again if court accepts ‘moot’ notice</a>

The US Treasury, having just dropped sanctions against the crypto mixer Tornado Cash, filed a notice last Friday declaring a Texas district court case is now “moot” before a final judgment can be made.

The “moot” notice implies the case is no longer practical due to the Treasury removing Tornado Cash sanctions. As such, the Texas District Court might refrain from issuing a final judgment and dismiss the case.

The Rage reports that if this happens, there will be no binding court order to stop the Treasury from sanctioning Tornado Cash or similar software again.

Plaintiffs brought the case against the Treasury, arguing the agency had overstepped its powers when it sanctioned Tornado Cash over money laundering concerns.

The plaintiffs lost and appealed the decision. Last November, the appeals court ruled that the district court acted unlawfully and decided Torando Cash should not come under the scope of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Then, in January, the appeal court sent the case back to the Texas district court and instructed it to grant the plaintiffs’ motion for partial summary judgment. However, now that the sanctions are no longer in place, the “moot” notice may prevent this judgment from ever happening.

