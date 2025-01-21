Trump pastor says help God’s dream — buy my memecoin

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/">Informed Crypto News</a>

Donald Trump’s inauguration pastor Reverend Lorenzo Sewell has launched a crypto token that he says will help him and his followers to accomplish God’s vision. Unfortunately for Sewell and God, the token is down 97%.

Just hours after Trump’s swearing-in ceremony the pastor announced the launch of “LORENZO.”

Announcing the token on X he said, “I need you to do me a favor and go and get that coin in order for us to accomplish the vision that God has called us to do in our Earth.”

Reverend Lorenzo Sewell shared this video announcing his crypto token.

Read more: Colorado couple accused of inventing church to run crypto scam

According to GeckoTerminal the token was launched at 18:50 (GMT) and reached a high of $0.0353710 within three hours. However, it then plummeted almost 97% percent in just 30 minutes.

Sewell has been a pastor for seven years and previously told Fox News, “It is impossible to be politically neutral.” Indeed, he’s hosted Trump at his church and attended pro-Trump rallies and Republican conventions.

During the ceremony, he repeated, “Let freedom ring,” and, in a nod to Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, he added, “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”

He signed off his address by saying, “If you believe what the spirit of the lord is, there is liberty.”

Pastor’s crypto token needs divine intervention

Many weren’t impressed by the pastor’s crypto pivot. One user said, “This pastor going to hell bruh lol,” while the X account Republicans Against Trump said, “Have you no shame?”

Forgive him Satoshi, for he knows not what he says https://t.co/jRBljZPFc6 — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) January 20, 2025

Read more: No, Cuba hasn’t launched its own memecoin

In his post, Sewell claims, “I have permanently locked my tokens into a Liquidity Pool so that I will never sell on the community but rather just earn fees as our token continues to flourish!”

There have been a couple of pastor-related crypto projects recently and with them came fraud charges. Last year, pastor Eli Regalado was accused of using the word of God to raise investments for a fake cryptocurrency before spending it on luxury items.

This January, pastor Francier Obando Pinillo was charged with 26 counts of fraud for a congregation crypto project that supposedly came to him in a dream.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.