<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1856618">No, Cuba hasn’t launched its own memecoin</a>

Cuba’s official government X account apparently tried to rugpull a Cuba-themed memecoin today in a stunt that caused some to believe the country was in on the memecoin frenzy started by Donald Trump this weekend.

However, the launch appears to be the work of hackers, as not only did the token dump following a price rise, but the posts from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs appear completely out of character.

After the first promotion of “Official Cuba Coin,” the government account said, “We are experiencing some difficulties with our X page and are investigating the issue. Please stand by with us.”

One of the multiple scam tokens shared by the official Cuban government X account.

Read more: Donald Trump’s family tree predicted to sprout more memecoins

This post was deleted and an eight-minute X space titled “Sorry from $CUBA,” was then uploaded. At first, the host of space said, “Hello everybody, this is me from Cuba, I’m very sorry about what happened, very sorry, someone had got into our account.”

The last few seconds of audio from the spaces held by the suspicious Cuba account.

He then said, “Everybody this is not a rug pull,” before shouting “Here we gooo, come on let’s go, a million MC.” This space was eventually deleted before the account posted yet another link to a Solana-based crypto coin for Cuba in another scam attempt. Now the account has been locked.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.