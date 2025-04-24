<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2000403">HTX prepares for dinner with Donald Trump</a>

HTX, formerly Huobi, has used one of its wallets to register for the dinner that Donald Trump is offering to the largest investors in his $TRUMP memecoin.

The event will be hosted at one of the president’s clubs and will be available to the 220 largest investors in his token, raising obvious concerns about paying for access to the president of the United States. The largest 25 holders will also receive a “private VIP reception with President Trump.”

The exchange has registered with the “Sun” username for the event, using the 8NBEbxLknGv5aRYefFrW2qFXoDZyi9fSHJNiJRvEcMBE Solana address, as highlighted by Arkham Intelligence.

Somebody appears to have registered an HTX Cold Wallet for the Donald Trump dinner.



HTX holds $14.6M TRUMP in this wallet, making it the largest wallet registered for the dinner.



Address: 8NBEbxLknGv5aRYefFrW2qFXoDZyi9fSHJNiJRvEcMBE pic.twitter.com/etX8uImNCz — Arkham (@arkham) April 24, 2025

Read more: Justin Sun fights a lot of lawsuits on behalf of companies he doesn’t own

This address is also included in the HTX proof-of-reserves tool, which is distributed to verify the current status of the exchange reserves and contains approximately 1.1 million $TRUMP tokens.

However, an exchange isn’t a human being and cannot attend or consume a dinner. This leads us to the obvious question: who from HTX associated with a username like “Sun” might be attending this event?

Justin Sun is an advisor to HTX who publicly insists that he doesn’t own the exchange.

Read more: Justin Sun keeps fighting with Huobi founder Li Lin

However, despite that claim, Sun is the public face of the exchange and is engaged in legal disputes related to it.

He also regularly uses the exchange for his other projects, including storing the USDD reserves at HTX, without approval from the associated TRON DAO reserve.

Additionally, Sun is the largest investor in World Liberty Financial, a separate Trump-affiliated cryptocurrency project.

Read more: Trump-endorsed World Liberty Financial buys Justin Sun tokens

World Liberty, for its part, has invested in Sun-affiliated projects, including Sun-advised Wrapped Bitcoin and Sun-founded TRON.

Sun was previously expected to attend Trump’s inauguration in his role as Liberland’s “prime minister.” However, his name ended up being removed from the press release, and he didn’t seem to be in attendance.

It appears perfectly plausible that the “Sun” using HTX’s wallet to register for this event is, in fact, Justin.

Protos has reached out to HTX and Sun for clarification on who registered this username and who will be attending this Trump reception. Neither responded before publication.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.