CHART: Strategy and TRON Inc. down bad compared to bitcoin this year

Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) firms like TRON Inc. and Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) have become increasingly popular, but despite that fact, many of them have seemed to struggle.

Strategy, is still acquiring bitcoin (BTC), adding an additional 10,624 coins and bringing its total to over 660,000.

Despite this continuing acquisition of BTC, the company has seen its stock value decrease, and its multiple-to-net asset value (mNAV) fall.

This pattern has continued since June 13 when TRON Inc. was formed, and its stock price for its MSTR security has dropped by approximately 53%.

Read more: Justin Sun’s new stock SRM rallied 67% before Tron merger news

TRON Inc., formerly SRM Entertainment, is a treasury firm that holds the TRX token, and is run by Weike Sun, the father of Justin Sun.

Justin is the founder of the TRON protocol and, according to Bloomberg, owns the majority of the TRX token associated with it.

TRON Inc. reached a peak value of approximately $11.04 shortly after its reverse merger and now trades for just $1.83.

Read more: Justin Sun sues Bloomberg over Billionaire Index profile

Overall, it has shed approximately 80% of its value since the reverse merger and pivot to DAT was announced.

Both of these have shed value substantially faster than BTC, the historical crypto bellwether, which has lost just 13% of its value over this time period.

This suggests that investors have lost some of their enthusiasm for these strangely structured firms.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.