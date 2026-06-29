Tommy Robinson ‘feels like a wanker’ for shilling son’s crypto token

British far-right activist Tommy Robinson — real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — says he feels like a “wanker” after shilling his son’s “patriotic” Pump Fun-based cryptocurrency.

Yaxley-Lennon promoted the Patriotic Bull token on his X account with an image of an AI-generated minotaur wearing tight jeans and standing in front of the Palace of Westminster.

He then shared the token’s address and claimed his own Pump Fun account would use collected fees “to make the UK a better place.”

However, as he later clarified, this project wasn’t his doing. Indeed, the whole thing was his son’s idea. “I’ve not been hacked I’m just letting my son pump his crypto,” he said.

“I feel like a wanker writing these posts 😂😂 I am the patriotic bull 😂😂.”

Price action of the address shared by Yaxley-Lennon.

The post upset numerous right-wing accounts, who described it as a “grift” and “crypto scam.”

One such account called him the “lowest form of pond scum imaginable,” while another claimed they would be unfollowing him for “pumping sloppy crypto scams” while the country is supposedly “being decimated.”

Yaxley-Lennon’s Pump Fun account has received tokens from three different, but similarly named, “The Patriotic Bull” tokens.

The Pump Fun account that created the token and shared Yaxley-Lennon’s X account, “Carefulsquid838, is presumably run by his son, Spencer Yaxley-Lennon.

Who is Tommy Robinson’s son?

Spencer Yaxley-Lennon has previously been spotted sharing posts on Instagram in which he boasts about a luxurious lifestyle of private jets and designer clothes.

The account was later tweaked from public to private once his posts began to circulate. Spencer’s Instagram promotes FX trading, and Trade Informer reports that his promotions link to the website Ghost Trades.

This site relies on offshore broker “Vantage Markets” for its trading, which has also been promoted by Yaxley-Lennon Senior.

🚨 Tommy Robinson's son has been posting on Instagram flaunting that he was flying in style on private jets, as Tommy was asking his supporters for donations claiming to be targeted by ISIS and needing to relocate his family pic.twitter.com/cQbCjNL5kv — Gadget (@Gadget440) February 26, 2026

Read more: Nigel Farage accused of undervaluing Christopher Harborne jet loan by $666K

Spencer’s online activity appears to contradict his father’s image of himself as a struggling activist in need of financial support.

In 2018, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon received £20,000 ($26,500) worth of BTC donations while in prison for contempt of court.

In 2022, court documents revealed that he was receiving anywhere between £1,000 ($1,300)and £4,000 ($5,300) a month from supporters while also gambling £100,000 ($132,600) in casinos and online.

More recently, his self-proclaimed journalism firm, Urban Scoop, called for donations so that it could re-equip its team and expand operations.

He then shared footage of himself on holiday.

UK right-wing backed by tech trillionaires and billionaires

The political activist has been emboldened by the likes of Tesla trillionaire Elon Musk, who frequently supports Stephen Yaxley-Lennon’s posts on X. Earlier this month, Yaxley-Lennon met up with Musk’s father, Errol, in Russia.

Yaxley-Lennon claims “Russia is not the enemy of Britain.” The hostile nation often covertly stirs up right-wing UK citizens and is responsible for a crypto-paying sabotage network that led to the fire bombing of property owned by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Musk also supports Restore UK and Rupert Lowe. The right-wing member of Parliament formed the party after he was suspended from Reform UK following a dispute with its leader Nigel Farage and chairman Zia Yusuf.

Farage and his party, meanwhile, are backed by Christopher Harborne, a 12% shareholder in multi-billion-dollar stablecoin firm Tether.

He has given the party £25 million ($33 million) over the years, and personally gave Farage another £5 million ($6.6 million) before his reentry into politics in 2024. This sum was kept a secret until recently, and is now being probed by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

Read more: Tether shareholder was Boris Johnson’s advisor in Ukraine, report

Over the weekend, it was reported that Harborne has recently registered to vote in the UK. He was previously listed as an overseas UK voter, and was affected by the overseas political donations cap of £100,000 ($132,600).

The limit was introduced by the Labour government as part of a deterrent against foreign political interference.

Also this weekend, The Nerve reported that the UK’s former Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson, may not have declared a trip to Ukraine in Harborne’s private jet back in 2023.

His jet has also been loaned out to Farage. While declared on the register of interests, Labour Chair Anna Turley has accused Farage of undervaluing the trip by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

She has threatened to report him to parliamentary authorities unless he provides the full details of his trip.

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