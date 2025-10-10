A report from The Guardian has detailed how Christopher Harborne, a shareholder in DigFinex, the parent company of Bitfinex and Tether, and a large donor to Boris Johnson, traveled with Johnson on a trip to Ukraine.

This report was based on the “Boris Files,” a collection of files purportedly hacked from Johnson’s office and shared by Distributed Denial of Secrets.

Harborne, who also uses the Thai name Chakrit Sakunkrit, has become an increasingly important political donor in the UK over the last several years, supporting Brexit, Johnson, Nigel Farage, and the Reform party.

Reportedly, Harborne traveled with Johnson in September 2023 to Ukraine, and Harborne was registered during this journey as an “adviser, Office of Boris Johnson.”

Apparently, the itinerary for this journey included a note that stated “Boris and Chris only” to attend one of the early high-level gatherings in Ukraine.

Harborne is a shareholder in multiple defense contractors, including QinetiQ, which has been awarded a contract to assist Ukraine in using 3D printers to create necessary military equipment.

Apart from his political activities, Harborne has also been engaged in a legal dispute with the Wall Street Journal, centered around its reporting that he had used AML Global, a firm he controls, to assist Tether in gaining access to banking services.

Harborne is also the father of William Harborne, who led rhino.fi, formerly Ethfinex, then a Bitfinex sister company.

