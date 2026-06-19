Nigel Farage accused of undervaluing Christopher Harborne jet loan by $666K

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been threatened with a referral to the UK’s parliamentary authorities after he allegedly under-declared a private jet donation from billionaire crypto investor Christopher Harborne.

The threat came from Labour Chair Anna Turley, who wrote to Farage claiming that the donation he declared doesn’t match the market rates of private jet flights.

Farage took the private jet to the Chagos Islands earlier this year, where he attempted to undermine a UK sovereignty deal. He originally declared Harborne’s donation as £12,500 ($16,500), but later adjusted it to £25,000 ($33,500).

Turley claims that the cost of hiring the jet, and the 23-hour duration of his flight, mean his trip should’ve cost anywhere between £189,000 ($250,000) and £529,000 ($700,000).

She told Farage, “If you fail to provide anything less than a full and accurate account, I will be obliged to raise the matter with the Parliamentary authorities.”

Farage lobbied the Bank of England on crypto regulation

Turley then went after the controversial right-wing politician again, reportedly referring him to a UK financial regulatory body.

In this case, during a private meeting in September 2025, he allegedly urged Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to shelve plans for a state-backed stablecoin dubbed “Britcoin.”

One month later, Farage said at the crypto event Zebu Live that he would be “prepared to go to prison” in order to stop Britcoin, describing the plans for a state-backed stablecoin as “total and utter horror.”

The introduction of a state-backed stablecoin would dilute the private stablecoin market and, in doing so, reduce the value of Harborne’s 12% stake in multi-billion-dollar stablecoin giant Tether.

Read more: Nigel Farage aide George Cottrell bets US war will last four more months

Harborne’s lawyers told the Guardian that the story contained “a number of unsupported insinuations, hallucinations, and conspiracy theories bearing no basis in reality.”

Harborne has altogether given Reform UK a whopping £25 million ($33 million). By September 2025, Harborne had already donated £19 million ($25 million).

Reform UK loses key local election

One particular £5 million sum from Harborne, which Farage kept a secret, has already led to parliamentary authorities investigating the Reform UK leader.

This gift was made weeks before Farage U-turned and decided to stand in the general election. He claims he didn’t have to declare the sum as it was a personal gift given to him for security reasons and Brexit campaigning.

Farage has also been facing pressure this week outside of crypto.

Newsletter Democracy For Sale reported on Tuesday that his personal firm, Thorn in the Side Ltd, was breaking British company law by failing to file a confirmation statement and verify Farage’s ID.

To top it off, a Reform UK candidate lost in a key UK local election yesterday to Labour MP and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

My response to the Makerfield by-election result. pic.twitter.com/aESL0zbDKm — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 19, 2026 Farage has been criticised for not inviting the press to any of his public broadcasts.

Read more: Reform UK isn’t sharing crypto wallets with UK regulators, report

It’s believed that Burnham may challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s position as prime minister and spark a leadership contest.

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