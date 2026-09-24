Thousands of Curaçao crypto casinos see data leaked following hack

A team of journalists has leaked the data of thousands of Curaçao-registered casino operators after the island nation’s gambling regulator revealed it was hacked last week.

The database of over 40,000 documents includes financial plans, audits, business structures, and funding sources, from over 1,000 Curaçao-registered casinos and gambling firms.

German journalist Lilith Wittmann claims that she, alongside journalists from NDR, NRK, SVT, and Follow the Money, researched the gambling industry before they “extracted” almost 2TB of data from Curaçao and Malta gambling authorities.

The group supposedly exhausted all other journalistic methods before resorting to the apparent hack, and claimed that they did it “on the basis of an overriding public interest.”

Starting today, you can investigate for yourself who owns and operates casinos in Curaçao. I’ve just released part of the data from the Curaçao Gaming Authority.



https://t.co/fHdZmXxAkr pic.twitter.com/b1QnZpIHg5 — Lilith Wittmann (@LilithWittmann) September 23, 2026

Read more: Crypto casinos might get doxxed after Curaçao regulator hacked

Wittmann’s site claims her findings reveal “who is behind the thousands of illegal online casinos that entice millions of people in Germany and other countries to gamble.”

She says it also shows “who profits from this system, where taxes are not paid, and how the illegal gambling industry continues to expand despite government regulation and bans.”

Just last week, the Curaçao Gaming Authority revealed that it had been hacked, but wouldn’t disclose any further details in its report.

Onlookers at the time speculated that it would lead to a data leak, such as Wittmanns, that would expose the data of crypto casino operators.

Rollbit owner confirmed in leak

Major crypto casinos that have been affected include Rollbit, 1xBet, Stake, and Roobet.

X user “halfretired0” used the database to confirm that the owner of Rollbit, a crypto casino frequently accused of scamming its customers, is Daniel Dixon aka “Lucky.”

Dixon has been linked to a 2016 CS: GO scandal that involved predetermined dice rolls. Halfretired0 was suspended from X at time of writing.

Tether.bet funded with $3.7M London flat

There are also details about a crypto-themed firm linked to one of Nigel Farage’s closest aides, George Cottrell.

Tether.bet, under the domain GT Holdings B.V., lists Hon Kong Yong as the firm’s beneficial owner.

Leaked documents reveal that one source of funding for tether.bet stemmed from the $3.7 million sale of Yong’s London flat to Peter A. Fanconi, the chairman of BlueOrchard Finance.

Read more: Reform UK pulls crypto bill from website amid Christopher Harborne ‘gift’ scandal

Yong was reportedly influential in helping Cottrell, who was allegedly operating under a false identity at the time, into a corporate finance network within the City of London.

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