Crypto casinos might get doxxed after Curaçao regulator hacked

Crypto casinos registered in Curaçao face having their sensitive data doxxed after the island’s gambling regulator announced last week that it had been hacked.

Curaçao became a magnet for online casinos thanks to its relaxed gambling laws under the Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA).

The CGA revealed on September 17 that hackers accessed its online gaming portal. It didn’t, however, reveal the full extent of the breach.

It said, “While the unauthorized access has been contained, the investigation remains ongoing and has not yet established the full scope of the incident.

“The CGA is currently assessing whether and which information was accessed, as well as the potential consequences arising from such access,” the regulator claimed.

"CGA investigates unauthorized access to its online gaming portal"



Well that's not good…



Are we about to see the KYC of UBOs leaked for various CGA licensed casinos? pic.twitter.com/Lq0PZcobm5 — SmokeyLisa (@smokeylisa) September 21, 2026 Users speculated that crypto casino operators may be doxxed by the hackers.

Read more: Crypto casino 1xBet accused of rigging matches, streaming children’s games

It added that it will directly notify any affected individuals, applicants, licensees, or other stakeholders if the hack does indeed impact them.

Because of this, users on X have speculated that the details of crypto casino operators, which can include photo IDs and other personal information, might have been stolen and could potentially be leaked or used by criminals for extortion.

Curaçao regulators didn’t really care to check casinos

Curaçao’s gambling regulator is known for carrying out only minimal checks on casinos applying for licenses.

Crypto casinos from the likes of Rollbit, 1xBet, and Stake have all been registered there. Rollbit’s Curaçao license, however, appears to have been revoked this month.

The nation also attempted to clean up its bad gambling reputation this year when it introduced new legislation that required transparent anti-money laundering and identity verification procedures.

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