Nigel Farage faces probe following crypto aide’s secret support, report

Nigel Farage has been accused of breaking parliamentary rules after convicted criminal and crypto gambler George Cottrell apparently funded staff, security, and housing for the Reform UK leader before his election.

Cottrell, also known as “Posh George,” was recently the subject of an investigation by The Times that detailed his relationships with Farage and billionaire Reform donor Christopher Harborne.

In this piece, The Times revealed that Cottrell, who is trying to secure a pardon from US President Donald Trump, is a key player in Tether.bet, an offshore crypto gambling firm that appears to be breaking UK laws.

Since the investigation was published, Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde has referred Farage to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and requested an investigation into the undeclared support.

Reform MP Robert Jenrick claimed that Cottrell’s support didn’t need to be declared as it was done in a “purely personal capacity.”

Read more: Nigel Farage said shady alleged crypto ATM owner is ‘like a son to me’

Reform also claims no rules were broken, and that The Times’ piece is “baseless and contrived.”

However, The Times has since revealed pictures of Reform business cards bearing Cotrell’s name, suggesting that his support for Farage was more than just personal.

Reform said, “Cottrell is an unpaid volunteer with no formal role at Reform UK,” and that the card is “designed to help donors or other members of the public easily get in touch with Nigel Farage’s office.”

“It was not intended to suggest any formal position or authority,” Reform claimed.

Thirty-six-year-old Cottrell took up a role as an unpaid advisor to Farage in his twenties and helped co-direct Brexit-related fundraising for Farage’s former party, UKIP.

Cottrell is also a heavy gambler and has lost millions of pounds in high-stakes bets. His gambling started during his younger years and reportedly caused him to be expelled from school in 2010.

Years later, he was convicted of wire fraud after he was caught agreeing to launder drug trafficking proceeds.

Cottrell’s undeclared Farage funding

The Times reports that Cottrell hired a right-wing political activist called Jack Anderton in September 2023, paying him the equivalent of £55,000 ($73,000) a year to help build Farage’s brand and social media presence.

Anderton worked across 2023 and throughout the May 2024 election, helping to create pro-Reform online content and producing a social media campaign that outperformed Farage’s political rivals.

Cottrell also reportedly hired Tom Dupre and Leah Thornton. Dupre went on to create a website for Farage and help with recruitment, while Thornton became Farage’s assistant.

Farage’s £1.5 million ($2 million) fee to appear on UK reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was also negotiated with Cottrell’s help. Cottrell reportedly turned to his former girlfriend Georgia Toffolo for advice.

Ex-elite soldiers and drivers were also provided as security by Cottrell, and he’s allowed Farage to stay at a five-storey ultra-luxury mansion he rents in London.

None of this has been declared.

Cottrell and Tether.bet

The Times reports that Cottrell is also a key player within offshore crypto gambling firm Tether.bet.

The online casino and bookmaker isn’t registered in the UK but has offices based in Montenegro, is registered in Curaçao, and processes payments in Cyprus.

Tether.bet is reportedly breaking UK laws via middlemen offering wealthy customers the opportunity to gamble by depositing funds into two UK companies, Global G Corp Ltd and Fispay Ltd.

Global C Corp is owned by the 62-year-old David Robery, a software expert who reportedly lives in a cottage neighboring Cottrell’s family home in Worcestershire.

Fispay, meanwhile, is owned by Mowbray Jackson, a security consultant who works as Reform’s data protection officer. Jackson is also a friend of Cottrell and Farage.

Read more: Nigel Farage accused of undervaluing Christopher Harborne jet loan by $666K

Court documents alleged that Cottrell spent time looking for high-profile gamblers in the UK to use the platform.

Cottrell denies looking for potential Tether.bet clients while Robery denies conducting any illegal activity or trades.

It’s worth mentioning that Tether.bet isn’t owned by Tether. Instead, it’s branded and structured to promote the use of USDT.

As such, Tether.bet would still be subject to any UK legislation that favors USDT.

🚨 BREAKING: The crypto links that need ever more light shed into them, update: ex-convict George Cottrell, Christopher Harborne, Nigel Farage and Mint's Richard Barnett had a bash at Scott's in London, 6th July 2020.

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Credit @nickreeves9876 pic.twitter.com/MANCAiMKd7 — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) June 26, 2026 X account The Finance Guy has tracked the crypto links surrounding Farage for some time.

Read more: Reform UK has now received £25M from crypto billionaire

A photo of Cottrell, Harborne, and Farage laughing while sharing a drink in London was taken days before Tether.bet was registered in Curaçao.

Harborne gave Farage a secret £5 million ($6.6 million) sum before the Reform leader ran for election in 2024. The UK’s Parliamentary Standards Commissioner later launched a probe to determine whether or not the gift breached any rules.

Farage maintains it never had to be declared, and how he spends it isn’t “the public’s business.”

Beyond this gift, Harborne has donated over £25 million ($33.3 million) to Reform over the years.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority was also called to investigate Farage after he reportedly attempted to lobby the Bank of England to drop plans for a state-backed stablecoin that’s been dubbed “Britcoin.”

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